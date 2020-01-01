Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Mochi Gelato exudes the exact smell of the Japanese dessert. What really keeps you coming back is the underlying sweet cream aroma that’s reminiscent of your neighborhood ice cream shop. The ﬂavor is similar to chai tea, sweet with subtle hints of spicy earthiness. The thick, ﬂavorful smoke of Mochi Gelato goes down as smooth as silk. The physical alleviation is strong, but the high is still clear and bright enough for you to get the creative juices ﬂowing without clobbering the mind. Too much Mochi Gelato may lead to delicious snacks and a sound night’s rest.
Be the first to review this product.