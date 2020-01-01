 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Motorbreath #15 Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack
Hybrid

Motorbreath #15 Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack

by Meraki Gardens

Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Motorbreath #15 Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack

About this product

About this strain

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.