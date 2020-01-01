 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Oregon Pineapple

Oregon Pineapple

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Oregon Pineapple

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Oregon Pineapple has dense large nugs that are bulbous in shape resembling a juicy pineapple. She is full of intense tropical ﬂavor and aroma starting with a mouth watering pineapple ending with luscious sweet after tones . This strain offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity. Don’t be alarmed if you ﬁnd yourself checking your to-do list off or entering into a more creative work space. Either way you will be transported into your happy place.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Oregon Pineapple

Oregon Pineapple

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.