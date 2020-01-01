24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Oregon Pineapple has dense large nugs that are bulbous in shape resembling a juicy pineapple. She is full of intense tropical flavor and aroma starting with a mouth watering pineapple ending with luscious sweet after tones . This strain offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity. Don’t be alarmed if you find yourself checking your to-do list off or entering into a more creative work space. Either way you will be transported into your happy place.
