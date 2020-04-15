24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The high comes on fast and hard with a rushing lifted feeling that ﬁlls your mind with a happy and unfocused euphoria. You will notice a tingle in the spine, ﬁlling you with a sense of deep permeating relaxation that ebbs and ﬂows outwards through your limbs until you are totally calm in both mind and body. As you fade further into this giggly hazy state, a relaxing body high will wash over you, lulling you into a deep state of ease and calm.
