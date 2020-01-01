24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sour Gelato #5 has extremely unique ﬂavors and aromas. Your nostrils will burn of black sharpie and the ﬂavor will burst into diesel ﬂames. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects. You will have a burst of energy that will have you wanting to get back into nature and soak in the beautiful scenery. You will encounter a relaxing buzz sensation throughout your body which will be perfect to end your adventure ﬁlled day.
Be the first to review this product.