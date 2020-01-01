LA Chocolat Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
1 piece
$16.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This strain combo created something truly special. The aroma is tart and sweet with a hint of deep earth tones. The flavor has sour notes that will leave your mouth watering for more. This strain is not for the social butterflies as it will pull your body down in the couch. An extreme laziness sets into the whole body and you might just fall sound asleep.
Be the first to review this product.