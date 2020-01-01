 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Star Dawg

by Meraki Gardens

Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Star Dawg

About this product

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. You will be impressed as you inhale the earthy pine aroma and taste the pungent diesel ﬂavor that has hint of lemon. You’ll experience a huge burst of energy and an urge to be social and talkative, although you may fall into ﬁts of giggles here and there. These potent sativa effects will bring you to extreme activities and an uplifted sativa head buzz.

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.