Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. You will be impressed as you inhale the earthy pine aroma and taste the pungent diesel ﬂavor that has hint of lemon. You’ll experience a huge burst of energy and an urge to be social and talkative, although you may fall into ﬁts of giggles here and there. These potent sativa effects will bring you to extreme activities and an uplifted sativa head buzz.
Be the first to review this product.