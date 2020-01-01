 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Flower Triangle Mints

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Triangle Mints is also famously known for its addictive ﬂavor. As you pull apart each bud, fresh aromas of sharp mint and sweet herbs are released, with a potent fuel effect after you light up. The ﬂavor has rich herbal overtones and a spicy mint as you exhale. The onset is almost immediate, infusing you with happy euphoria and focused energy. You’ll feel a deep physical relaxation that accompanies this head high, leaving you anchored to the world below as your mind soars to new heights.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.