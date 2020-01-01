24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Triangle Mints is also famously known for its addictive ﬂavor. As you pull apart each bud, fresh aromas of sharp mint and sweet herbs are released, with a potent fuel effect after you light up. The ﬂavor has rich herbal overtones and a spicy mint as you exhale. The onset is almost immediate, infusing you with happy euphoria and focused energy. You’ll feel a deep physical relaxation that accompanies this head high, leaving you anchored to the world below as your mind soars to new heights.
Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.