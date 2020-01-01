 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Tropicana Cookies Kief 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Concentrates Solventless Tropicana Cookies Kief 1g
Meraki Gardens Concentrates Solventless Tropicana Cookies Kief 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tropicana Cookies Kief 1g by Meraki Gardens

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.