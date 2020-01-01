 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Vader OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

Vader OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

Vader OG is has a very powerful force about it. The main aroma is straight gas, followed by an earthiness that delivers a spicy aftertone. Vader has a strong and intense body affect followed by a powerful cerebral hold. It’s almost as if you can feel Vader using the force on your skull.

Vader OG

Vader OG by Ocean Grown Seeds is the namesake strain of one of OGS’s master growers, Vader. This cross began in 2006 with the combination of SFV OG and Larry OG, and evolved over a laborious process of identifying the best phenotypes to breed forward. By 2009, Vader OG had become a mainstay of the Ocean Grown Seeds roster and gave way to several new OG crosses. The terpene profile is rich with pinene, spice, and hash. Vader OG’s effects are euphoric while remaining strongly indica-dominant, locking consumers to their seat. Its effects are ideal for curbing pain and stress, but may also be used as a sleep aid in the proper dosage. 

Meraki Gardens

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.