 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Wedding Cake Pre-roll 1g

Wedding Cake Pre-roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Wedding Cake Pre-roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wedding Cake doesn’t exactly taste like any traditional nuptial dessert most have ever tasted, instead its ﬂavor is a creamy funk with fumes of gasoline. It has become a very popular strain because of the well rounded effects it has. You may ﬁnd your thoughts to be more fast paced or intense. This change of thinking is accompanied by feelings of giddiness and euphoria. After about an hour the indica starts to take it’s dominance in a heavy sedation. Although the cerebral stimulation continues as the high progresses you will soon ﬁnd yourself so relaxed you won’t want to get up.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.