24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Wedding Cake doesn’t exactly taste like any traditional nuptial dessert most have ever tasted, instead its ﬂavor is a creamy funk with fumes of gasoline. It has become a very popular strain because of the well rounded effects it has. You may ﬁnd your thoughts to be more fast paced or intense. This change of thinking is accompanied by feelings of giddiness and euphoria. After about an hour the indica starts to take it’s dominance in a heavy sedation. Although the cerebral stimulation continues as the high progresses you will soon ﬁnd yourself so relaxed you won’t want to get up.
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.