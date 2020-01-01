 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Zkittles Pre-roll 1g

Zkittles Pre-roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

Write a review
Meraki Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Zkittles Pre-roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Like its namesake, this strain offers you the opportunity to quite literally taste the rainbow. An explosion of sweet candies coats your mouth on the inhale leaving you reaching for more of the tasty treat. zkittlez combines the mental and physical effects of both parent strains to yield a smooth, multifaceted high. Users may also notice that their thoughts have taken on a newly plugged-in quality, with certain ideas seeming to occupy more space or attention than they otherwise might. As the high wears on, a palpable body high creeps in to complement these mentally-activating effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Meraki Gardens Logo
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.