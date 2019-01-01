About this product

Truly a pure Indica/Afghani experience, this strain provided great relaxation properties throughout the body and mind, but especially in the upper back/shoulder/neck area, which felt particularly nice. A creeping head effect (one reviewer mentioned a "headband feeling") was mostly concentrated in the eyes and also led to a slightly slow and goofy mental state with an elevated mood. Once the main potency passed, it felt extremely functional though relaxing, finishing back at a normal energy level.