 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sweet Afghani Delicious

Sweet Afghani Delicious

by Mercury Primo

Write a review
Mercury Primo Cannabis Flower Sweet Afghani Delicious

About this product

Truly a pure Indica/Afghani experience, this strain provided great relaxation properties throughout the body and mind, but especially in the upper back/shoulder/neck area, which felt particularly nice. A creeping head effect (one reviewer mentioned a "headband feeling") was mostly concentrated in the eyes and also led to a slightly slow and goofy mental state with an elevated mood. Once the main potency passed, it felt extremely functional though relaxing, finishing back at a normal energy level.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afghan Diesel

Afghan Diesel

Afghan Diesel is a hybrid strain with an aroma similar to a grapefruit and other citrus fruit. The taste has been described as light and sweet. This strain will have a more cerebral effect rather than body. The plant is characterized as having dark green leaves with purple colored buds. 

About this brand

Mercury Primo Logo
An OLCC licensed producer offering clones and high quality flower to the Oregon retail market.