  5. Blue Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
Blue Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Mercy Tree of Alaska

About this strain

Blue Kush

Blue Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.

