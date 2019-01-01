 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Deep Relief Massage Oil 2000mg

Deep Relief Massage Oil 2000mg

by Merkabah Labs

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Free Shipping Within the US! Recommended for all-over use. Contains ingredients known to help prevent and relieve: Muscle Pain Muscle Soreness Muscle Spasms Joint Pain Nerve Pain Inflammation Ingredients: Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Frankincense Oil, Organic Arnica Montana Oil, Organic Hemp Extract & LOVE Contains: 2000mg CBD 8oz Non-GMO | Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free

About this brand

Welcome to Merkabah Labs! We are a Colorado based agricultural hemp company providing the purest product on the market. We are currently offering five lines of MCT coconut oil tincture, infused with our finest quality proprietary winterized decarboxylated hemp extract in peppermint, orange, ginger-turmeric, natural and pet drops. Our mission is to provide the world with a natural, self-care option that lights up the spirit and rejuvenates the body.