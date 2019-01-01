About this product
Free Shipping Within the US! This tincture comes in a dropper bottle for easy consumption of the Hemp CBD. Your pet's body also absorbs it more efficiently through this method, helping to optimize their health and keeping them happy everyday. Each 30mL bottle comes in either 250mg or 1000mg concentrations. The 250mg concentration is $25 and the 1000mg concentration is $65
Welcome to Merkabah Labs! We are a Colorado based agricultural hemp company providing the purest product on the market. We are currently offering five lines of MCT coconut oil tincture, infused with our finest quality proprietary winterized decarboxylated hemp extract in peppermint, orange, ginger-turmeric, natural and pet drops. Our mission is to provide the world with a natural, self-care option that lights up the spirit and rejuvenates the body.