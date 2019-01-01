 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Organic Orange Tincture

by Merkabah Labs

Free Shipping Within the US! This tincture comes in a dropper bottle for easy consumption of the Hemp CBD. The body also absorbs it more efficiently through this method. Each 30ml bottle contains 500mg or 1000mg of Hemp CBD. This tincture features Organic Orange flavoring. We hope that you enjoy it as much as we do. Our 500mg concentration costs $45 and our 1000mg concentration costs $65. Merkabah Labs CBD Oil hemp extract benefits: -- More than just CBD: CBD plus other naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and more in every serving. -- Our premium hemp extract oil is designed to help maintain: Support for normal, everyday stresses* Healthy recovery from exercise* Support a sense of calm for focus* We use limited, select ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best hemp extract oil possible, with no fillers. Our oils include our premium hemp extract, oil, and flavor. That’s it. Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Orange Essence Non GMO | Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Welcome to Merkabah Labs! We are a Colorado based agricultural hemp company providing the purest product on the market. We are currently offering five lines of MCT coconut oil tincture, infused with our finest quality proprietary winterized decarboxylated hemp extract in peppermint, orange, ginger-turmeric, natural and pet drops. Our mission is to provide the world with a natural, self-care option that lights up the spirit and rejuvenates the body.