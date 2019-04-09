pete1987
on April 9th, 2019
The diamond shape is fire
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Specifications: Cone size: 18,8mm Total length: 58mm Weight: 77.3g Capacity: 0,75-1,25g Type: Multi hole - integrated 3 hole screen Surface finish: High gloss polished Color: Silver Material: Surgical Stainless Steel Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
on April 9th, 2019
The diamond shape is fire
on April 6th, 2019
This beauty is going to be my next order!!!