  5. Glueball Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 2.1g 7-pack

Glueball Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 2.1g 7-pack

by Mezz Brands

Mezz Brands Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueball Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 2.1g 7-pack

About this product

About this strain

Glueball

Glueball

Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.

 

About this brand

Mezz is a cutting-edge lifestyle company leading the next wave of cannabis culture. A movement united by the common goal to define our lives through the things we do, say, and create. We are seeking to normalize the use of cannabis and redefine what it means to experience it.