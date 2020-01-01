 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by MFUSED

1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids 4 different ratios to best fit your needs Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides Clean Green Certified 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E TYPE: Sativa 50/50 Indica TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Minty, Fruity, Spicy NOTES: -Harle-Tsu x AC/DC -Full Plant Extraction -Perfectly Even Hybrid -Known for its anti-inflammatory benefits -Commonly used for depression, ADD/ADHD, chronic stress, anxiety and panic attacks -Best for daytime use to help stimulate creativity while keeping you relaxed and stress free EFFECTS: -Full body relaxation without couch lock -Clears the mind -Provides focused creative energy -Stress relief *Flavored version enhanced with Geraniol Terpene (Grape Escape) BALANCE CBD CARTRIDGE POTENCY: THC%: 6% CBD%: 45% CBDA%: 28%++ TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 82%

Ringo's Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis. HONORING THE ROOTS “The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind. MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY “We’ve been in the game longer.” Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community. THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL “We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.” Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value. CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM “Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.” We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.