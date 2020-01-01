Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup
1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids 4 different ratios to best fit your needs Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides Clean Green Certified 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E TYPE: Sativa 50/50 Indica TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Minty, Fruity, Spicy NOTES: -Harle-Tsu x AC/DC -Full Plant Extraction -Perfectly Even Hybrid -Known for its anti-inflammatory benefits -Commonly used for depression, ADD/ADHD, chronic stress, anxiety and panic attacks -Best for daytime use to help stimulate creativity while keeping you relaxed and stress free EFFECTS: -Full body relaxation without couch lock -Clears the mind -Provides focused creative energy -Stress relief *Flavored version enhanced with Geraniol Terpene (Grape Escape) BALANCE CBD CARTRIDGE POTENCY: THC%: 6% CBD%: 45% CBDA%: 28%++ TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 82%
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.