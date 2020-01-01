Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids 4 different ratios to best fit your needs Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides Clean Green Certified 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E TYPE: Sativa 50/50 Indica TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Sweet, Skunky, Citrus NOTES: -Ruderalis x Cannatonic -Full Flower/Bud Extraction -Commonly used for epilepsy, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis -Best for daytime use as it uplifts your mood to help start your day off while keeping you energized and focused EFFECT: -Peaceful -Happy -Uplifting -Focused -Sociable -Energizing *Flavored version enhanced with Myrcene Terpene (Mango Splash) BALANCE CBD CARTRIDGE POTENCY: THC%: 3% CBD%: 45% CBDA%: 31%++ TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 83%
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.