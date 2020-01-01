Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids 4 different ratios to best fit your needs Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides Clean Green Certified 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E TYPE: Indica Dominant Hybrid TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus, Floral, Pine, Chemical NOTES: -Sour Alien x White Moonshine -Full Flower/Bud Extraction -Commonly used to manage inflammation, muscle spasms and chronic pain -Best for evenings for its mind and body relaxing benefits. EFFECTS: -Relaxes muscles -Clear headed buzz -Uplifting and Happy *Flavored version enhanced with Linalool Terpene (Strawberry Twist) BALANCE CBD CARTRIDGE POTENCY: THC%: 18% CBD%: 45% CBDA%: 10%++ TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 81%
Be the first to review this product.
Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.