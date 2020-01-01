1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids 4 different ratios to best fit your needs Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides Clean Green Certified 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E SERVING: 120 servings per bottle ¼ dropper (0.25ml) per serving CBD+: 7.9mg per serving 952.4mg per bottle THC: 0.4mg per serving 47.6mg per bottle TYPE: Sativa 50/50 Indica TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Sweet, Skunky, Citrus NOTES: -Ruderalis x Cannatonic -Full Flower/Bud Extraction -Commonly used for epilepsy, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis -Best for daytime use as it uplifts your mood to help start your day off while keeping you energized and focused EFFECT: -Peaceful -Happy -Uplifting -Focused -Sociable -Energizing
