Cherry Pie - Full Spectrum Co2 Cartridge
About this product
CHERRY PIE Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison Type: INDICA Taste: Berry, Cherry, Sweet Effect: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxing ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- +Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention +100% Pure Cannabis Oil +Superior Taste And Long Lasting High +No Artificial Additives, Ever +Clean Green Certified +Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides +Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this brand
MFUSED
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
