Clementine - Full Spectrum Co2 Cartridge
About this product
CLEMENTINE Genetics: Tangie x Skunk Type: SATIVA Taste: Citrus, Spicy, Sweet Effect: Energetic, Euphoric, Happy ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- +Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention +100% Pure Cannabis Oil +Superior Taste And Long Lasting High +No Artificial Additives, Ever +Clean Green Certified +Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides +Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this brand
MFUSED
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
