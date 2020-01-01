Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Full spectrum effects. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. Utilizing our decade of extraction experience, the whole plant is appreciated with a minimal impact organic process that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention 100% Pure Cannabis Oil Superior Taste And Long Lasting High No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 75%+ TASTING NOTES: Pineapple, Sour, Skunk, Cheese NOTES: -Pineapple x Skunk #1 x Cheese -Lifts off with a strong cerebral buzz that keeps you creative and motivated before melting into an intense couch lock. Known to some as the best couch lock strain. -Commonly used for chronic pain, stress, insomnia, and arthritis. EFFECTS: Heady, Euphoric, Relax
Be the first to review this product.
Pineapple Chunk, bred by Barney’s Farm, is an indica-leaning hybrid that induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This THC-rich strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Optimally, Pineapple Chunk will deliver a small dose of CBD with its crushing THC content, resulting in powerful painkilling and stress-relieving properties. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with Pineapple Chunk, so this may not be the best strain for treating sleeplessness or anxiety. Pineapple Chunk plants are resistant to mold and disease, and flower in 55 days indoors.