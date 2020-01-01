Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Full spectrum effects. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. Utilizing our decade of extraction experience, the whole plant is appreciated with a minimal impact organic process that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention 100% Pure Cannabis Oil Superior Taste And Long Lasting High No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 75%+ TASTING NOTES: Woody, Citrus, Funk NOTES: -Tropicana Cookies x Trophy Wife -Subtle head-high that energizes and keeps you focused with a mild body-high to help relieve physical tension and stress. EFFECTS: Focus, Euphoric, Relax
Be the first to review this product.