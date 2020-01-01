 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CO2 - Tangie - 1g - Sativa

CO2 - Tangie - 1g - Sativa

by MFUSED

Write a review
MFUSED Concentrates Cartridges CO2 - Tangie - 1g - Sativa

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Full spectrum effects. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. Utilizing our decade of extraction experience, the whole plant is appreciated with a minimal impact organic process that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention 100% Pure Cannabis Oil Superior Taste And Long Lasting High No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 75%+ TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Citrus, Tangerine, Tropical NOTES: -California Orange x Skunk -Uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria, plus a focused boost of happiness -Commonly used for appetite loss, nausea, chronic pain, anxiety, and stress EFFECTS: Uplifting, Happy, Creative, Focus, Energizing

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

MFUSED Logo
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis. HONORING THE ROOTS “The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind. MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY “We’ve been in the game longer.” Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community. THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL “We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.” Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value. CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM “Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.” We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.