Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Full spectrum effects. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. Utilizing our decade of extraction experience, the whole plant is appreciated with a minimal impact organic process that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention 100% Pure Cannabis Oil Superior Taste And Long Lasting High No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 75%+ TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Citrus, Tangerine, Tropical NOTES: -California Orange x Skunk -Uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria, plus a focused boost of happiness -Commonly used for appetite loss, nausea, chronic pain, anxiety, and stress EFFECTS: Uplifting, Happy, Creative, Focus, Energizing
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.