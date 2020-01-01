Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Full spectrum effects. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. Utilizing our decade of extraction experience, the whole plant is appreciated with a minimal impact organic process that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention 100% Pure Cannabis Oil Superior Taste And Long Lasting High No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 75%+ TASTING NOTES: Fruity, Berry, Sweet, Earthy, Spicy NOTES: -Genetics unknown, created by students in UW Medical Research Lab -Slow, creeping high that starts by filling the head with heaviness and continues sliding down the body. Without much cerebral buzz, this strain melts the body into full relaxation and leaves the mind and thoughts drifting into a hazy dream -Can be used for social situations for well-seasoned veterans due its heavy sedative effects -Commonly used to manage anxiety, depression, PTSD, inflammation and insomnia EFFECTS: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming, Sleepy, Happy
UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.