Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Full spectrum effects. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. Utilizing our decade of extraction experience, the whole plant is appreciated with a minimal impact organic process that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention 100% Pure Cannabis Oil Superior Taste And Long Lasting High No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 75%+ TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Berry, Skunky NOTES: -Cherry Pie x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) -Specially sourced by MFUSED due to its popularity -Lifts off quickly with a cerebral buzz that speeds up and intensifies thoughts with acute perception of surroundings -Gentle euphoria sets in after the first hour that blankets the body with warm heaviness and leaves users slightly sedated but without interfering with mind clarity -Commonly used for stress, anxiety, depression, ADD/ADHD and nausea EFFECTS: Creative, Euphoric Relaxed, Focus, Sleep
