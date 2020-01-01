About this product
Our most powerful vaping oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently note worthy. Our exclusive distillation process retains the natural full plant profile including flavor & fragrance. After distillation we re-infuse terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. • Full cannabinoid and terpene retention • 100% pure cannabis o
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.