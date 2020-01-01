Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Woody, Pine, Earthy, Spicy, Sweet, Vanilla NOTES: -Animal Cookies x The White -Long lasting high that hits both the body and mind. -Cerebral effects kick off the high, lifting you into a happy state of euphoria and hazy bliss. -Tingly body high comes next, sneaking up on you before dropping you into a totally stoney sedative state and leaves you totally couch-locked. -Commonly used for chronic pain/stress, depression, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. EFFECTS: Cerebral, Body high (Couch lock), Sleepy, Hungry, Uplifting
