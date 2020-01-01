Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Bubble Gum, Fruity, Earthy, Pungent NOTES: -Bubble Gum x Lavender -Starts with a gentle head buzz that relaxes the body without interfering with mental clarity. In fact stimulates the mind with creativity which can be helpful when solving complex problems. -The balance of mind and body high makes this a great strain for social settings, running errands or exercise -Commonly used to manage pain, stress, depression, ADD/ADHD EFFECTS: Creative, Energizing, Relaxed, Happy, Focus, Euphoria
Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.