Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Pine, Earthy, Lemon NOTES: -OG Kush x SFV OG Kush -Often regarded as the most powerful/potent in the OG Kush family -Kicks in instantly with cerebral stimulation that pumps you full of creative energy and euphoric motivation -Fades into an intense body high that locks you into the couch with a severe case of the munchies. Then leads you into a deep sedative state or sleep as the effects slowly wear off. -Commonly used for chronic pain/stress, depression, insomnia, appetite loss and fatigue. EFFECTS: Happy, Euphoria, Numbing, Relaxed, Sleepy
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.