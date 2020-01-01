Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Sour, Tropical, Pineapple NOTES: -Maui Wowie x Pineapple Chunk -Deep inhale washes over your senses with a bright taste of sweet tropical fruits and fresh pineapple together for a tangy and smooth smoke that will leave you begging for more -A high as vibrant as its taste, Maui Pineapple offers a strong cerebral buzz and euphoric body relaxation that keeps you focused and energized with a side of happiness and giggles. A great choice for social situations and those with social anxiety -Commonly used for anxiety, depression, and pain EFFECTS: Happy, Energized, Social, Euphoric, Relaxed
Maui Pineapple Chunk is a 50/50 hybrid bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank, who crossed Pineapple Chunk with their Nāhiku Maui Wowie to create this balanced Hawaiian strain. Sweet and sour tropical flavors reminiscent of this strain’s homeland deliver you to a calm, uplifted mindset far away from stress.