Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Lemon, Pine, Earthy, Fuel NOTES: -Phenotype of OG Kush originating from San Fernando Valley in California, hence the name SFV OG -Mild relaxing sedative with light pressure around the head as it leads into a euphoric body high relieving the body of any pain. Might have slight couch lock tendencies. -A nice even buzz that’s not too stoney but not too light, it leaves the user in a calming meditative state of being -Commonly used for chronic pain, stress, depression, and mood regulation EFFECTS: Calm, Relaxed, Euphoria, Peaceful
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.