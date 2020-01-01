Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Pine, Sweet, Woody, Spicy NOTES: -Unknown genetics -Known for its distinct lack of aroma/pungent smell -Warm relaxing high that creeps on you and aids in creative thinking/contemplation in smaller doses. -Higher doses can lead to sedation with a case of munchies that fades into a deep peaceful sleep. -Commonly used for insomnia, pain, anxiety, and depression. EFFECTS: Focus, Relaxed, Creative, Sedation, Hungry, Sleepy
This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.