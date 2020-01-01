Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes No Artificial Additives, Ever Clean Green Certified Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) POTENCY: 90%+ TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Sour, Citrus, Orange, Fruity, Pine NOTES: -GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Tangie -Powerful and long-lasting, the first puff will have you up on your feet packed with creative energy as the mind and body is pumped with euphoria from head to toe leaving you at peace and bliss -Relaxation sets in after a while, keeping the body calm while the mind continues to soar into the stratosphere -Commonly used for depression, mood swings, and anxiety EFFECTS: Creative, Happy, Focus, Euphoria, Social, Calm, Relaxed
