Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x OG Kush Type: Indica Taste: Citrus, Grape, Woody Effects: Euphoria, Relaxing, Sleepy ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Full Spectrum Cannabinoids + Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
Be the first to review this product.