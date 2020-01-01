Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Skunk #1 x Skunk #1 Type: Sativa Taste: Citrus, Mango, Sweet, Earthy Effect: Cerebral, Creative, Energizing, Focus ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Full Spectrum Cannabinoids + Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
