  5. Kush Mints - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Bubba Kush x Animal Mints Type: Hybrid Taste: Coffee, Herbal, Sweet, Woody Effect: Hungry, Relaxing, Cerebral ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis. HONORING THE ROOTS “The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind. MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY “We’ve been in the game longer.” Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community. THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL “We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.” Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value. CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM “Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.” We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.

