Lemon Tree - Full Spectrum Co2 Cartridge
LEMON TREE Genetics: Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel Type: HYBRID Taste: Diesel, Citrus, Skunky Effect: Body High, Relaxing, Uplifting ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- +Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention +100% Pure Cannabis Oil +Superior Taste And Long Lasting High +No Artificial Additives, Ever +Clean Green Certified +Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides +Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
