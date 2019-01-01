About this product

• Hand-selected flower from the best growers in Washington • Low-impact process minimizes heat, preserving cannabinoid integrity • Advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation • Expert cannabinoid isolation for maximum THC purity & potency • Fun and Tasty flavors from natural botanical terpenes • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Fast-acting, euphoric high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit