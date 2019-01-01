About this product

This strain’s true force comes through in its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major productive plans on hold. A true “purple” strain, Darth Vader OG has a sweet grape smell but a comparatively subdued taste. • Hand-selected premium flower from the best growers in WA • Super-critical CO2 extraction, minimal impact, organic processing • Full-spectrum, strain specific natural cannabis terpenes • Naturally potent, pure & uncut • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Smooth tasting, balanced & long-lasting high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wickless cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit