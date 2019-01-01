 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Darth Vader OG CO2 Cartridge 1g

by MFUSED

About this product

This strain’s true force comes through in its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major productive plans on hold. A true “purple” strain, Darth Vader OG has a sweet grape smell but a comparatively subdued taste. • Hand-selected premium flower from the best growers in WA • Super-critical CO2 extraction, minimal impact, organic processing • Full-spectrum, strain specific natural cannabis terpenes • Naturally potent, pure & uncut • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Smooth tasting, balanced & long-lasting high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wickless cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit

About this strain

Darth Vader OG

Darth Vader OG is a heavy indica marijuana strain that truly shows its “Dark Side” with its violet and forest green flowers. This strain’s true force comes through in its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major productive plans on hold. A true “purple” strain, Darth Vader OG has a sweet grape smell but a comparatively subdued taste.

About this brand

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives; Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.