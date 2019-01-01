 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by MFUSED

About this product

• Hand-selected flower from the best growers in Washington • Low-impact process minimizes heat, preserving cannabinoid integrity • Advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation • Expert cannabinoid isolation for maximum THC purity & potency • Full spectrum strain specific terpenes • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Fast-acting, euphoric high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit

About this strain

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depressionThe oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.

About this brand

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives; Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.