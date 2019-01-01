 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Lemon OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by MFUSED

Write a review
MFUSED Concentrates Cartridges Lemon OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

• Hand-selected flower from the best growers in Washington • Low-impact process minimizes heat, preserving cannabinoid integrity • Advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation • Expert cannabinoid isolation for maximum THC purity & potency • Full spectrum strain specific terpenes • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Fast-acting, euphoric high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG Kush

Lemon OG Kush

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

MFUSED Logo
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives; Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.