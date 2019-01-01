About this product
• Hand-selected flower from the best growers in Washington • Low-impact process minimizes heat, preserving cannabinoid integrity • Advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation • Expert cannabinoid isolation for maximum THC purity & potency • Full spectrum strain specific terpenes • No artificial additives or chemicals, ever • Fast-acting, euphoric high • Independently tested to insure no harmful pesticides • Latest ceramic wick-less cartridge technology = 3x the draw in every hit
About this strain
Purple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.